Malara Tribute Planned

The Broadcasters Foundation of America will host an 8:15 a.m. memorial tribute to Anthony C. Malara, the former head of CBS affiliate relations, on Sept. 26 at the 21 Club in New York.

Malara, 69, died Aug. 24 in Syracuse N.Y. after suffering a heart attack at his vacation home. When he was hospitalized it was learned he also suffered from acute myeloid leukemia.

Malara, once the general manager of WWNY in Watertown, N.Y., was known for his high spirits and sense of humor, both of which served him well when he moved into the affilate relations slot at CBS starting in 1978. By the time he left in 1995, CBS was in turmoil, losing affiliates to Fox after CBS brass decided not to renew its contract with the NFL and Fox picked up the games.

He also served as a director and member of the executive committee of the Broadcasters Foundation for over 20 years, and is a former president of the state's broadcasters' association.

The tribute at 21 will include remembrances by former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo; CBS's Charles Osgood; New York Broadcasters President Joe Reilly; former CBS Television President Jime Rosenfield and Malara's son, Toby.

Philip Lombardo, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation said the tribute was a chance "to celebrate the gift of Tony Malara, his spirit and his sense of humor."

Seating is limited. Persons wishing to attend should call Gordon Hastings at the Broadcasters Foundation, 203-862-8577.