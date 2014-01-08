Mako Sells Dallas Independent KATA For $5.8 Million

Lone Star Spectrum, an investor group that is headed up by Philip Hurley, has agreed to acquire KATA, a low power independent station in Mesquite, Texas, for $5.8 million. The seller is Mako Communications, with Amanda Mintz named as a principal.

Hurley is also executive VP and chief operating officer of London Broadcasting.

KATA, operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth DMA, airs Soul of the South, a digital network targeted to African-Americans.