Making Push for Originals, Scripps Ups Mark Binda to Senior Director of Programming

The E.W. Scripps Company announced Thursday that Mark Binda has been appointed senior director of programming for the Scripps television station group.

Binda, who will continue his duties as program and research director for WTVF, Scripps’ CBS affiliate in Nashville, will be tasked with working with station managers nationwide to strengthen programming strategies through original programming opportunities and syndication deals.

Prior to joining WTVF in 1985 as research director, Binda served as market research analyst for national sales and marketing firm HRP.

“I welcome Mark to the team and look forward to working with him to develop high-quality original programming,” said Cater Lee, VP of programming for Scripps. "We are so fortunate to have Mark’s level of expertise within the company. He has extensive experience in evaluating and negotiating syndication agreements and has developed great relationships within the programming industry.”

Binda and Lee will look in particular for daytime programming. Scripps airs its own original programs The List and The Now in 15 and 10 markets, respectively, in addition to RightThisMinute, the nationally syndicated viral video show it created in partnership with MagicDust Television, Cox Media Group, and Raycom Media.

“Scripps is an industry leader in developing original programming that delivers relevant information and entertainment not only in timeslots for our stations, but also as valuable content for the competitive and profitable world of syndication,” said Brian Lawlor, Scripps broadcasting senior VP. “We will be aggressive in our dealings and thoughtful in our creation of programming that satisfies the wants of our audiences and the needs of our advertisers.”