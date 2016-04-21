‘Making a Murderer’ Named Banff’s Best in Class

Netflix docu-series Making a Murderer has been named Program of the Year by the Banff World Media Festival. Creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos will attend the festival in June to accept the award and will deliver a “Master Class” for attendees.

Making a Murderer is an unscripted, 10-episode series about Steven Avery, who was wrongly imprisoned for 18 years, was exonerated, and two years later sent to prison for life for a separate crime.

The festival takes place in Alberta, Canada June 12-15.

“Making a Murderer is one of those riveting programs that come around once in a lifetime,” said Ferne Cohen, executive director of the festival. “Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos have masterfully put together a series that has captivated the world and we are delighted to have them as the Program if the Year honorees at Banff 2016. We can’t wait for their Master Class.”