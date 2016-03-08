‘Making a Murderer’ Attorney to Write Book

Jerry Buting, a Wisconsin attorney whose defense of Steven Avery was depicted in the popular Netflix documentary Making a Murderer, will write a book about the case, and the U.S. legal system and its shortcomings. HarperCollins plans to release Buting’s book next year.

Making a Murderer shows the tribulations of Avery, who served 18 years in prison for a rape that he was later exonerated for, and is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of a photographer at his family’s junkyard in rural Wisconsin.

Buting and fellow defense attorney Dean Strang argue vociferously and passionately—and, ultimately, unsuccessfully—for Avery’s innocence. The documentary depicts several peculiarities in the case against Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, some quite galling.

Buting took to Twitter to share the book news. “Excited to do book. Lots to say about who I am & why I'm crim def atty. Love my career, every day. Avery only one of many interesting cases,” he wrote at @jbuting.

Ken Kratz, the district attorney who prosecuted Avery, too has announced he’s writing a book, claiming the Netflix documentary was one-sided and did not portray the prosecution fairly.