Maki Joins Bright House as Corporate Communications VP

Kimberly Maki, executive director of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, has joined Bright House Networks as VP of corporate communications.

Maki will be responsible for all internal and external communications for the top-ten cable MSO, which serves 2.4 million subs.

She reports to Kevin Hyman, executive VP of cable operations.

Maki is also a former top membership and marketing executive with the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers.