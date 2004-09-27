Makeover Makes ABC No. 1
ABC's two-hour debut of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition nailed down the Sunday-night Nielsen Media Research ratings win for the network, taking each of its half-hours and building solidly over the night from a 4.9 rating/14 share in the key 18-49 demo its first half-hour to an 8.6/20 in its last half-hour.
ABC won the night with a 5.2/14, handily beating NBC's 3.6/9. Fox was a close third with a 3.5/, followed by CBS with a 2.7/7, and The WB with a 1.6/4 (UPN does not program Sudnays). ABC also won the 10-11 p.m. hour with Wife Swap, which averaged a 5.3/13. The only time period it didn't win was Fox's football overrun at 7-8, which averaged a 6.7/21.
ABC began the night in fourth place, with America's Funniest Home Videos recording a 1.5/5, before beginning its Makeover into the top net for the night.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.