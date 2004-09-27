Makeover Makes ABC No. 1

ABC's two-hour debut of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition nailed down the Sunday-night Nielsen Media Research ratings win for the network, taking each of its half-hours and building solidly over the night from a 4.9 rating/14 share in the key 18-49 demo its first half-hour to an 8.6/20 in its last half-hour.

ABC won the night with a 5.2/14, handily beating NBC's 3.6/9. Fox was a close third with a 3.5/, followed by CBS with a 2.7/7, and The WB with a 1.6/4 (UPN does not program Sudnays). ABC also won the 10-11 p.m. hour with Wife Swap, which averaged a 5.3/13. The only time period it didn't win was Fox's football overrun at 7-8, which averaged a 6.7/21.

ABC began the night in fourth place, with America's Funniest Home Videos recording a 1.5/5, before beginning its Makeover into the top net for the night.