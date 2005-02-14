Make That 'Tenth' Heaven

It looks like Heaven couldn't wait after all.

The WB Television is giving an early pickup to its longest-running show, drama Seventh Heaven, for a record 10th season.

That early pickup, says WB Entertainment President David Janollari, will make it the longest-running family drama in TV history, topping the nine seasons for Little House on the Prairie (NBC) and The Waltons (CBS).

The series, from Aaron Spelling, debuted on the network in 1996 and has been the network's most-watched show for the past seven seasons.