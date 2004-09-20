Make Stations Keep Tab

Editor: BROADCASTING & CABLE 's editorial "Let's Not Go to the

Videotape" (9/6, page 26), states that there "is no compelling ... interest in

forcing stations to log everything they air and make it readily available to

the general public."

On the contrary, a programming archive is essential to ensuring that the

FCC has the information it needs to effectively oversee the broadcast industry.

As the regulatory agency responsible for the management of our nation's

telecommunications, the FCC needs appropriate, complete information to

determine whether broadcast license holders are fulfilling their statutory

public-interest obligations. The failure of the FCC to effectively exercise its

responsibilities is due in part to the current lack of such information.

A programming archive maintained in stations' public files would also

enable citizens, watchdog organizations and media scholars to conduct

systematic research on broadcaster performance in a variety of areas:

children's educational programming, public-affairs programming, civic and

electoral discourse, programming that serves underprivileged communities, etc.

Such studies could provide the FCC with much-needed data as it considers

license renewals and rule changes.

Finally, a mandated programming archive would not impose an unreasonable

financial burden on broadcast stations, as you claim. A VHS-quality audio/video

archive of a television station's locally produced programming maintained for a

60-day period would, at most, cost a few thousand dollars per year. An archive

of only the closed-captioning transcripts of such programming would cost less

than $1 per year per station.

Meredith McGehee, Executive director, Alliance for Better

Campaigns (Received via

e-mail)