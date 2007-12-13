Make That 'OsGreat': CBS Anchor Osgood Gets DSA

CBS Sunday Morning anchor and broadcasting poet laureate Charles Osgood will get the National Association of Broadcasters' Distinguished Service Award.

The award will be presented April 14 during the annual NAB convention in Las Vegas. Or, as Osgood might put it.

They're giving me the DSA



I'm at a loss for what to say

Though silence works for

I'll need to craft some poetry or prose.

"Charles Osgood has received some of the highest praise in broadcast journalism for his engaging wit and imaginative commentaries," NAB President David Rehr said in annoucing the NAB's pick. "We are honored to recognize him for the significant contributions he has made to the broadcasting industry."

That praise included induction into B&C's Hall of Fame in 2000.

The DSA goes to broadcasters "who have made significant and lasting contributions to the broadcasting industry." Osgood joins such other CBS notables as Walter Cronkite, Edward R. Murrow and Oprah Winfrey.

