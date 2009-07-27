'Make It Or Break It' Makes It At ABC Family
By Alex Weprin
ABC Family has ordered 10 additional episodes of the one-hour gymnastics drama Make It Or Break It. The pick up brings the first season order to 20 episodes.
Make It Or Break It has roared out of the gate for ABC Family since launching in June, trailing only The Secret Life of the American Teenager in total viewers and winning its timeslot among the network’s core young female demos.
The 10 new episodes are slated to premiere in the 1st quarter of 2010
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.