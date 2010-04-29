Majority of Stations Delivering Content on Multiple Platforms, Survey Shows

Multiple platforms are increasingly the order of the day

when it comes to content delivery in local TV news.

Almost a third of TV station news directors (32.7%) say they

run local news on another TV station, while twice as many are putting content

on a mobile device as were in 2009, according to a new study from the

Radio-Television Digital News Association and Hofstra University.

The largest markets are focusing on three screens-on-air,

online, and mobile-with 68.8% saying those are their major platforms. Another

60% say they are in a news-sharing situation, whether it be a feed or a

helicopter. Of those not pooling resources now, another 28% said it was on the

radar screen.

The survey was conducted in the fourth quarter of 2009 among

1,335 TV stations (a whopping 76.6% response rate).