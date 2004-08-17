Majoras Takes Over FTC

Deborah Platt Majoras was sworn in Monday as chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, succeeding the departing Timothy Muris.

She was nominated May 11, then made a recess appointment July 30 after her nomination was held up in the Senate. As a recess appointee, her term will only extend through the end of the next Congress sometime in 2005, though she could be confirmed to a full term by the Senate before then.

Had the nominations been confirmed, Majoras would have filled out the unfilled portion of the seven-year term of Chairman Muris, which would have extended until 2008.

A partner at Jones Day in Washington, Majoras is an antitrust attorney and former deputy attorney general for antitrust from 2001 to 2003. Among the mergers she supervised while at Justice was Univision/HBC. She also argued the appeal of the Microsoft antitrust case.

At Jones Day, Majoras was involved in defending TCI merger moves, including its acquisitions of Liberty and QVC, AT&T's purchase of TCI, and Cablevision's acquisition of some TCI systems. She was also involved in CBS' purchase of Infinity Broadcasting.