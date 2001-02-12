Major Market Move

"We're not going to do it overnight," says Scott Diener, exiting news director at WCPO-TV Cincinnati, who is moving to KNTV San Jose, Calif., to be news VP. Diener says the move to KNTV -which is jumping more than a hundred market sizes to become the Bay Area's NBC affiliate next year-is a daunting but exhilarating challenge. With what is essentially a new entry into an already strong and competitive news market, Diener says, "that means we'll have to be a little smarter and a little more aggressive. We'll have the same toys as everyone else, and there are some good people there."