Major League Baseball announced that it was taking over the production and distribution of San Diego Padres games in the local market after Diamond Sports declined to provide funds to pay the Padres to televise the games on Bally Sports San Diego.

The first telecast under the regime will air Wednesday, when the Padres play the Marlins.

Games will continue to be available to subscribers of Cox and Spectrum on vable, DirecTV on satellite, AT&T U-Verse and the Fubo streaming service on new channels marked "San Diego Padres."

The games will also be available via streaming on MLB.TV. MLB.TV is offering fans a free 7 day trials, after which it will cost $19.9 a month. Padres games on MLB.com previously had been blacked out in the local market.

MLB said that under the new system, the games will be available to 2 million additional homes in the Padres home territory.

“We have been preparing for this groundbreaking moment,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement. “The Padres are excited to be the first team to partner with Major League Baseball to offer a direct-to-consumer streaming option through MLB.TV without blackouts while preserving our in-market distribution through traditional cable and satellite television providers. Our fans will now have unprecedented access to Padres games through both digital and traditional platforms throughout San Diego and beyond.”

Even before Diamond Sports Group, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, appeared headed for bankruptcy, MLB has been putting together plans to broadcast teams local games on its own.

“As Commissioner [Rob] Manfred previously stated, Major League Baseball is ready to produce and distribute Padres games to fans throughout Padres territory,” said Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer. “While we’re disappointed that Diamond Sports Group failed to live up to their contractual agreement with the Club, we are taking this opportunity to reimagine the distribution model, remove blackouts on local games, improve the telecast, and expand the reach of Padres games by more than 2 million homes.”

Don Orsillo, Mark Grant, and Bob Scanlan will remain the key broadcaster for Padres games.