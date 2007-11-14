Major Expansions at CNN International Bureaus

CNN announced a major expansion in newsgathering and production facilities.

The most significant expansions will be at the United Arab Emirates and London bureaus, with additional staff in the UAE to focus on business coverage in the region. The London bureau will house a new digital unit tasked with feeding CNN’s affiliates and numerous mobile and Web-based platforms.

New operations are also planned for Afghanistan, Belgium, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria, the Philippines, Poland and Vietnam. The network will hire two new correspondents for the Johannesburg, South Africa, bureau and also add correspondents in London; Istanbul, Turkey; Beijing; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Pakistan.

“This is all about owning more content; these new resources will have a huge impact across all of CNN’s networks and platforms,” said Tony Maddox, executive vice president and managing director of CNN International. “Owning the content we broadcast, publish and make available to affiliates and other platforms is the backbone of this business. This multimillion-dollar investment in staff and resources bolsters our world-class, award-winning journalism as well as giving us the power to move swiftly into developing new business models.”