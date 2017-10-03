‘Major Crimes’ Returns for Sixth and Final Season on TNT

TNT drama Major Crimes returns for its sixth season Tuesday, Oct. 31, and that season will be its last. Major Crimes is a spinoff of The Closer. The series hits episode No. 100 Dec. 19.



“Major Crimes has successfully navigated the many challenges that arise with a spinoff; the primary mission of which is staying true to its core DNA while expanding into unique territory all its own,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive VP of original programming for TNT. “From Brenda Leigh Johnson to Commander Sharon Raydor, the cast and crew have done a phenomenal job of creating enduring characters–many of whom are celebrating 200 episodes together this season (including The Closer).”



Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison and Michael Paul Chan are in the cast. In its most recent season, the series reached an average 7.7 million viewers per episode across linear, VOD, and digital platforms, said TNT.



This season, the Major Crimes squad struggles to solve mysteries surrounded by complex political conflicts, as they track down three murderers.



The finale happens Jan. 16. “We will finish our long run on TNT with a finale worthy of our loyal viewers and their years of unstinting support,” said creator James Duff.



Major Crimes is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company and Walking Entropy, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television. Duff, Greer Shephard & Michael M. Robin, Adam Belanoff, Mike Berchem and Duppy Demetrius are executive producers.