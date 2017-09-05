TNT Cancels Young Shakespeare Drama ‘Will’

TNT has canceled drama Will, about a young Shakespeare seeking out his playwriting muse as a young man in London. The show premiered July 10.

Newcomer Laurie Davidson played Will. TNT described the series as being “told in a bold, contemporary style and played to a modern soundtrack that exposes all of Shakespeare's recklessness, lustful temptations and tortured brilliance.”

Also in the cast were Olivia DeJonge, Ewen Bremner, Colm Meaney, Mattias Inwood and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Craig Pearce created the series.