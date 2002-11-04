Mainframe creates global sales division

Mainframe Entertainment Inc. has formed a global sales division headed by Joy

Tashjian in the newly created post of vice president, worldwide sales and

marketing.

Tashjian will continue to be based in Moraga, Calif., where she oversees

licensing and merchandising for Vancouver-based Mainframe, while also heading

her own licensing and merchandising company, Joy Tashjian Marketing Group,

which, together with Mainframe, is the agency of record for NBC Consumer

Products.

In addition, Alisha Serold, director of creative services for Los

Angeles-based Mainframe USA, has been named VP, domestic sales and creative

development, reporting to Tashjian.

Mainframe produces computer animation for TV. It is currently producing

Spider-Man for Sony Pictures Television.