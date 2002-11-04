Mainframe creates global sales division
Mainframe Entertainment Inc. has formed a global sales division headed by Joy
Tashjian in the newly created post of vice president, worldwide sales and
marketing.
Tashjian will continue to be based in Moraga, Calif., where she oversees
licensing and merchandising for Vancouver-based Mainframe, while also heading
her own licensing and merchandising company, Joy Tashjian Marketing Group,
which, together with Mainframe, is the agency of record for NBC Consumer
Products.
In addition, Alisha Serold, director of creative services for Los
Angeles-based Mainframe USA, has been named VP, domestic sales and creative
development, reporting to Tashjian.
Mainframe produces computer animation for TV. It is currently producing
Spider-Man for Sony Pictures Television.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.