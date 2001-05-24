Maines slams journalists

Media Institute President Patrick Maines took journalists to task Thursday for what he sees as a bias in favor of the McCain-Feingold campaign reform plan, which would limit political speech by capping exependitures on advertising and many other types of campaign-related communication. Expenditures for news-related activities are exempt. "It distresses me that that journalists are sometime willing to uncritically trade away the rights of other people," Maines said before a Media Institute lunch crowd. If the legislation is enacted, it ultimately will be struck down as a violation of free speech rights, he predicted. "McCain-Feingold is dead on arrival at the first court that receives it." - Bill McConnell