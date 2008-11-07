Maine Broadcasters Conducting DTV Readiness Tests

With the end of analog television steadily approaching, Maine's television stations are taking a precautionary step by conducting a series of digital readiness tests that will prepare its viewers for the upcoming change on Feb. 17, 2009.



Each test will last 60 seconds, and will begin at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, Wednesday Dec. 17, and Wednesday Jan. 20, with the last test coming just four weeks before the analog turnoff date.



Thirteen of Maine's local television stations will use the tests to inform its viewers of the DTV transition, and will also help viewers determine if they are ready for the complete change.

Starting during their 6 p.m. programming, the stations will alert their viewers of the tests and how it will work.

The tests will simulate the end of analog television by displaying a full-screen graphic on their analog signals. A phone number will be displayed on screen for viewers to call for more information on how to receive a digital signal in the future.

Those in Maine who are already "Digital TV Ready" will not be affected by the tests.