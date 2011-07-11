Mahoney-Paige Starts as WLNE News Director July 15

WTIC Hartford Executive Producer Irene Mahoney-Paige has been named news director at WLNE Providence. She starts July 15.

"Irene brings years of experience along with fresh, innovative ideas," said WLNE Vice President/General Manager Chris Tzianabos said. "An award winning journalist, with a keen news sense, we are thrilled to have her lead the team during this critical time as the station makes the transition to HD."

Mahoney-Paige's career has seen her at WHDH Boston, XETV San Diego, KCBS/KCAL Los Angeles and WVIT Hartford, among other stations. She spent the past three years at WTIC.

"I am a native New Englander, my family is here, I grew up here," she said. "We live in such an amazing place with so many interesting people and stories! I look forward bringing our southern New England viewers these stories."

New owner Citadel Communications is remaking WLNE after its acquisition of the troubled ABC affiliate, with a new GM in Tzianabos and numerous new anchors. Tzianabos says the station will be HD-equipped by mid September, which owner Phil Lombardo calls a $1 million investment.

"There's a lot of work to be done," he says. "We'll have 100% HD capability."