Maher finds a home on HBO

Bill Maher, former host of Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher on ABC, is joining Home Box Office to host an hour-long

late-night talk show.

'This edgy new show will give him a regular, uncensored forum for the first

time ever on TV,' HBO chairman Chris Albrecht said of Maher in a prepared statement.

Maher's new act debuts on HBO Feb 21.

The pay network has ordered up 20 episodes of the

yet-to-be-named show, which will be executive-produced by Brad Grey, Marc

Gurvitz and Maher.