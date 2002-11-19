Trending

Maher finds a home on HBO

By

Bill Maher, former host of Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher on ABC, is joining Home Box Office to host an hour-long
late-night talk show.

'This edgy new show will give him a regular, uncensored forum for the first
time ever on TV,' HBO chairman Chris Albrecht said of Maher in a prepared statement.

Maher's new act debuts on HBO Feb 21.

The pay network has ordered up 20 episodes of the
yet-to-be-named show, which will be executive-produced by Brad Grey, Marc
Gurvitz and Maher.