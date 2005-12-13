Mags Make News in Syndie Sweeps

The national syndication household ratings for the November sweeps brought good news for entertainment-news magazines, the top talkers and first-run rookies, while the results for court and game shows were mixed.

For the November 3-30 sweeps, genre leader Entertainment Tonight continued its 15-year run as the top-rated entertainment magazine in syndication, having won every sweeps since November 1990. ET’s average household rating for the period was a 5.5, which was flat from last November.

Inside Edition also saw an uptick, gaining 3% to an average household rating of 3.7, while The Insider had the largest year-to-year growth in the genre, up 7% to a 3.0. Access Hollywood was up 4% to a 2.7, while Extra was flat at a 2.4.

In talk shows, Oprah turned in its highest November ratings since 1996 with an 8.2, up 1% from last year. Dr. Phil was flat at a 5.5, Live With Regis and Kelly was up 6% to a 3.7 and Maury was flat at a 2.9. Fifth-place Ellen had the biggest spike year-to-year, up 20% to a 2.4.

The results of the first sweeps period for the first-run rookies had Judge Alex leading the way in households with a 2.2, followed by the resurgent Martha at a 1.8 and Tyra at a 1.7. Tyra continued to have success in the female demos, finishing first in women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 among the first-run shows.

The verdicts were mixed in court, with Judge Judy down 4% to a 4.9 and Judge Joe Brown down 6% to a 3.2. But the news was better for others, as People’s Court gained 12% to a 2.9, Divorce Court held at a 2.7, Judge Mathis was up 4% to a 2.5 and Judge Hatchett jumped 11% to a 2.0.

None of the game shows grew year-to-year, with Wheel of Fortune down 7% to an 8.6, Jeopardy! down 20% to a 6.6, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire off 11% to a 3.1, and Family Feud flat at a 2.0.