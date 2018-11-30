Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Alaska

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked Alaska on Friday morning, briefly triggering a tsunami warning for part of the state.

The quake struck around 8:30 a.m. in an area near Anchorage. The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning shortly after the tremors struck for the Cook Inlet and Southern Kenai Peninsula area. That warning was canceled and the Center said no tsunami danger exists, and no destructive tsunami has been reported.

According to reports, the quake has caused extensive damage — Ted Stevens airport was shut down and some roadways have collapsed. Anchorage TV station KTUU said Alaska Regional Hospital reported damage, but its ER remained open.

KTUU was knocked off the air but continued to broadcast via Facebook and is continually updating its website.

Alaska cable operator GCI tweeted to customers Friday that it is currently working to determine the status of its network in the aftermath of the quake.

[embed]https://twitter.com/GCIAK/status/1068570080387117057[/embed]

"Our crews are continuing to determine the full impact of today’s earthquake," GCI said in a statement. "Our initial review shows that our core network, wireless network, and internet and cable TV services are mostly unaffected, except instances related to regionalized power outages. GCI employees are safe and accounted for. We recommend that customers consider using text messages or social media instead of calling in order minimize impact on the network."

Former Alaska Governor and 2008 Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin tweeted after the quake struck, asking people to “pray for Alaska.” She added that her family was intact, but her home was not.

“I imagine that’s the case for many, many others,” Palin said in the tweet. “So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake.”

[embed]https://twitter.com/SarahPalinUSA/status/1068578031176957952[/embed]