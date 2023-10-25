Magnite Names Erik Brydges Head of Political Demand
Had headed category at Microsoft’s Xandr unit
With a big ad spending election year around the corner, Magnite said it hired Erik Brydges as head of political demand, a new position at the company.
Brydges was previously with Microsoft Advertising’s Xandr unit, responsible for Xandr’s political sales strategy as head of political.
In his new post, Brydges will oversee Magnite’s political demand facilitation team, leading the company’s effort to connect political advertisers to key voters and constituents.
Before joining Xandr, Brydges was senior VP of advertising technology at DSPolitical.
