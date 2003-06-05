MAGNA picks top pilots

The most promising drama pilots are CBS' NCIS [a JAG spinoff], The

Handler and Cold Case; ABC's midseason Line of Fire; NBC's

Las Vegas; Fox's Tru Calling; and The WB Television Network's Tarzan &

Jane. That's according to media buyer MAGNA Global USA's fall-season

analysis.

Turning to sitcoms, MAGNA Global cited NBC's Coupling and CBS'

Two and a Half Men as the best comedy pilots.

"Whether they work," the company cautioned, "will depend largely on how well

subsequent episodes hold up and whether those in competitive time slots are

given time to find an audience."