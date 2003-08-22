MAGNA cites top cable summer premieres

In its latest ratings analysis, MAGNA Global USA reported that USA Network’s

Peacemakers ranks so far as the top-rated summer cable series in

households and among adults 50-plus. Nielsen Media Research numbers showed it averaging a 1.78

household rating and 2.1 rating among adults 50-plus through Aug. 17.

Peacemakers is followed by Lifetime Television’s Wild Card and

1-800-MISSING in both of those breakouts, according to the Interpublic Group

of Cos. media-buying entity.

FX’s Nip/Tuck series takes the lead in the adults 18-49 and persons

12-34, averaging 1.0 and 0.96, respectively, MAGNA noted.

Nip/Tuck is followed by Comedy Central’s Reno 911! in the younger

sector and by Wild Card among those 18-49, although its 0.7 put it "a

distant second" to the FX series.

Bravo’s much publicized Queer Eye for the Straight Guy has so far

averaged a 0.76 household rating and 0.67 among adults 18-49, ranking sixth

and fourth, respectively, among basic cable’s summer-series

crop.