MAGNA cites top cable summer premieres
In its latest ratings analysis, MAGNA Global USA reported that USA Network’s
Peacemakers ranks so far as the top-rated summer cable series in
households and among adults 50-plus. Nielsen Media Research numbers showed it averaging a 1.78
household rating and 2.1 rating among adults 50-plus through Aug. 17.
Peacemakers is followed by Lifetime Television’s Wild Card and
1-800-MISSING in both of those breakouts, according to the Interpublic Group
of Cos. media-buying entity.
FX’s Nip/Tuck series takes the lead in the adults 18-49 and persons
12-34, averaging 1.0 and 0.96, respectively, MAGNA noted.
Nip/Tuck is followed by Comedy Central’s Reno 911! in the younger
sector and by Wild Card among those 18-49, although its 0.7 put it "a
distant second" to the FX series.
Bravo’s much publicized Queer Eye for the Straight Guy has so far
averaged a 0.76 household rating and 0.67 among adults 18-49, ranking sixth
and fourth, respectively, among basic cable’s summer-series
crop.
