Magna Appoints Tankosic Executive VP

Cathy Tankosic will join Magna Global Entertainment as Executive VP. The appointment was announced Thursday by Magna President Bill Hilary.

She is the first executive appointment by Hilary since he joined the company in August 2006.

In her new position, which is based in New York, Tankosic will created branded entertainment content, build new relationships, work with clients across multimedia platforms and expand the company's existing portfolio.

Prior to working at Magna, Tankosic worked at Comedy Central, MTV Networks and the USA Network.