Maglio Hitches Wagon to Starz

Veteran cable marketer Jerry Maglio has been named executive vice president of marketing for Starz Encore Group LLC in Englewood, Colo.

Maglio was the first president of Rainbow Programming Services back in 1980 and has had top marketing posts with American Television & Communications (now Time Warner Cable), Daniels & Associates and United Artists Cable. He has run his own Denver-based consulting firm, Maglio & Associates, since 1991.