Magic Johnson joins reality team

Magic Johnson will play the role of coach in a new reality series to give college basketball wannabes a second shot, Reuters reports.

Making the Team is set to star Johnson as coach and talent judge, selecting nine players from a larger group of contestants whose college aspirations were disrupted by family or personal hardship. John Davis will executive produce the series for his Davis Television company, which has a first-look deal with Columbia Tri- Star Television. The winning players Johnson chooses will win four-year college scholarships.

The series could see air time as soon as this fall.