Maggie Inouye Dies

Maggie Inouye, wife of Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii), died Monday after a long illness.

Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) said Inouye would be absent "for a while," as he accompanies his wife's body back to Hawaii. Reid said the couple had been married for 57 years, with Inouye proposing on the second date.

Senator Inouye had been absent from some recent communications hearings to be at his wife's side.