Mag Rack Takes Wing
This December, Rainbow Media’s video-on-demand service Mag Rack will begin providing in-flight programming to United Airlines. Mag Rack will provide United with niche programs like Inside Weddings, Classic Cars and Traveler’s Guide.
The VOD service plans to update the content regularly.
