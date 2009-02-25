Maffei: Sirius/DirecTV Bundles Could Come

Liberty Media's bailout of Sirius XM Radio could lead to at least some bundled offerings with the media giant's DirecTV satellite TV service, Liberty CEO Gregg Maffei told analysts Wednesday.

Liberty agreed earlier this month to bail out Sirius, which was fending off bankruptcy and a buy-out offer from DirecTV rival Dish Network. As part of the deal, Liberty would invest $530 million in the satellite radio giant in return for a 40% interest in the company.

The deal was largely seen as a financial play for Liberty rather than a strategic move. On a conference call with analyst Wednesday to discuss Liberty's fourth quarter results, Maffei offered some more clarity on the possible synergies with Sirius.

