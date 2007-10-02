Made-Up Heroes Beat Real Ones

The real heroes of Iwo Jima were no match for the Heroesover on NBC, where the cheerleader cut off her little toe Monday night.

According to overnight ratings from the No. 1 market, New York, NBC's one-hour science-fiction drama averaged 740,000 viewers Monday night versus 322,000 for Ken Burns' World War II documentary, The War.

Burns produced the project in part to educate the next generation about the sacrifices made and lessons learned by the last one.

In what was one of Burns' key target demos -- the 18-34 crowd he wanted to educate about the war == the difference was stark. Heroes averaged 196,000 18-34s, while The War averaged only 6,000.

That average for The War included "hashmarks" for the 18-34 demo in the 8 p.m.-9 p.m. hour Monday in New York, when viewing in the demo was not recorded in the ratings because it was below reportable minimums.