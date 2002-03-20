MADD wants guidelines for beer and wine advertisers
MADD wants guidelines for beer and wine advertisers
Mothers Against Drunk Driving wants the media and all alcohol advertisers --
beer and wine included -- to begin employing guidelines similar to those adopted
by NBC for its foray into hard liquor ads.
It is holding a press conference in Washington Thursday to announce its call
for guidelines and ask for Congress' help. Congress is helping already to the
extent the announcement is being made at the Rayburn Building on Capitol
Hill.
MADD says it will
- 'Call for stricter policies and counter health and safety ads for all
alcohol advertising...citing the fact that beer and wine companies have long
advertised on TV with lesser responsibility standards and irresponsible
advertising,'
- 'urge Congress to hold immediate hearings to further examine this
issue,'
- 'release poll results showing public support for stricter TV advertising
policies,'
'unveil MADD's new recommendations for broadcast advertising standards.'
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.