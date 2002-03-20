MADD wants guidelines for beer and wine advertisers

Mothers Against Drunk Driving wants the media and all alcohol advertisers --

beer and wine included -- to begin employing guidelines similar to those adopted

by NBC for its foray into hard liquor ads.

It is holding a press conference in Washington Thursday to announce its call

for guidelines and ask for Congress' help. Congress is helping already to the

extent the announcement is being made at the Rayburn Building on Capitol

Hill.

MADD says it will

'Call for stricter policies and counter health and safety ads for all

alcohol advertising...citing the fact that beer and wine companies have long

advertised on TV with lesser responsibility standards and irresponsible

advertising,' 'urge Congress to hold immediate hearings to further examine this

issue,' 'release poll results showing public support for stricter TV advertising

policies,'

'unveil MADD's new recommendations for broadcast advertising standards.'