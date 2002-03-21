MADD: Stricter rules for beer and wine ads

While happy that NBC is pulling back on its decision to run liquor ads,

Mothers Against Drunk Driving still wants the beer and wine industries to adopt

stricter advertising guidelines, the group said at a Capitol Hill press

conference Thursday.

'MADD is calling on NBC and every other television network to improve their

standards by establishing tough restrictions and to apply those restrictions to

the entire alcohol industry,' MADD national president-elect Wendy Hamilton

said.

MADD also wants the House and Senate Commerce Committees to hold hearings on

the issue of alcohol advertising.

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) does not

appear to be in a rush to do that, particularly because he feels, 'We ought to

treat all liquor products the same.'