MADD: Stricter rules for beer and wine ads
While happy that NBC is pulling back on its decision to run liquor ads,
Mothers Against Drunk Driving still wants the beer and wine industries to adopt
stricter advertising guidelines, the group said at a Capitol Hill press
conference Thursday.
'MADD is calling on NBC and every other television network to improve their
standards by establishing tough restrictions and to apply those restrictions to
the entire alcohol industry,' MADD national president-elect Wendy Hamilton
said.
MADD also wants the House and Senate Commerce Committees to hold hearings on
the issue of alcohol advertising.
House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) does not
appear to be in a rush to do that, particularly because he feels, 'We ought to
treat all liquor products the same.'
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.