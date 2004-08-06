Madam Chairman?

The list of possible Federal Communications Commission chairmen under John Kerry continues to grow.

Kerry Thursday vowed to appoint FCC members who would seek the widest diversity of ownership possible.

With that charter in mind, and combining the handicapping of industry watchers, including former Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth, some of the shortest odds are on either Greg Rothschild, telcom aide to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), or Commissioner Michael Copps, the FCC's most vocal critic of dereg. But there are many more names, including a number for what would be the first woman to hold the chair.

Furchtgott-Roth, now a consultant, suggested in a recent op-ed piece in the New York Sun that Kerry might be under some pressure to appoint a woman. Some of the women whose names have been floated: Kathleen Wallman, Jo Anne Sanford, Julia Johnson, Kathy Brown, and former commissioners Gloria Tristani and Susan Ness.