'Mad TV' Ending 14-Year Run
Mad TV will end its 14-year run this spring. Fox is expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Mad TV was launched as an alternative to Saturday Night Live and has already clocked more than 350 episodes.
Spike Feresten's show, which currently airs after Mad TV Saturday's at midnight will likely get the promotion to the 11 p.m. slot.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.