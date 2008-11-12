Trending

'Mad TV' Ending 14-Year Run

Mad TV will end its 14-year run this spring. Fox is expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Mad TV was launched as an alternative to Saturday Night Live and has already clocked more than 350 episodes.

Spike Feresten's show, which currently airs after Mad TV Saturday's at midnight will likely get the promotion to the 11 p.m. slot.  