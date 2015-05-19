‘Mad Men’ Wraps With 3.3 Million Viewers

Related: B&C Editors’ Verdict: ‘Mad Men’ Finale Delivers

AMC’s Mad Men wrapped its eight-year run on Sunday with one of its most-watched episodes in its history.

The May 17 episode drew 3.3 million viewers, with 1.4 million coming in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen. Both were finale bests for the 1960s-set drama. The series closer was also up 43% from the 2.3 million that watched the premiere last month.

It was also the third most watched Mad Men ever, behind the drama’s fifth and sixth season premieres. The hour-plus finale also scored a record high among adults 25-54 with 1.7 million viewers.