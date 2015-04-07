‘Mad Men’ Returns Steady With 2.3 Million Viewers

AMC’s Mad Men returned Sunday for its final run, drawing 2.3 million viewers for its midseason debut, on par with last year’s seventh season premiere.

The one-hour episode also drew 1 million viewers among adults 18-49 and 1.2 million among adults 25-54, according to Nielsen. Both were also roughly steady with last year’s premiere.

On Monday, AMC wrapped the debut season of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul with 2.5 million viewers, up 6% from the previous week but down 25% from Saul’s Monday debut audience of 3.4 million.

Even so, Saul bested the first-season finale of Breaking Bad in 2008, which only attracted 1.5 million viewers. Saul was also the first original series that AMC aired on Monday night; the cabler will debut the second season of TURN on Monday, April 13.