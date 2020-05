‘Mad Men’ Premiere Down From Last Year

The season seven premiere of AMC’s Mad Men drew 2.3 million total viewers Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 33% from last year’s season six premiere.

Sunday night’s premiere drew 1 million viewers ages 18-49 and 1.1 million ages 25-54. It followed the second episode of new AMC drama Turn, which drew 1.9 million total viewers

Mad Men’s season five premiere in 2012 still stands as the show’s high water mark, drawing 3.5 million live-plus-same day viewers.