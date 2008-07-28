Mad Men Second-Season Premiere Soars

The second-season premiere of AMC's Mad Men more than doubled the total viewer average for its first season.

Based on preliminary numbers from Nielsen Media Research, 1.9 million viewers watched Sunday night's season premiere of the AMC drama. That's a 113% increase over the show's first-season average, which was less than 1 million viewers per episode.

While not generating staggering ratings, Mad Men has nonetheless been the recipient of much critical praise and has become a darling of the awards circuit.

The show, created by former Sopranos writer/producer Matthew Weiner, has multiple Golden Globes (for best drama and best actor Jon Hamm) and was recently nominated for several Emmy Awards, including best drama.