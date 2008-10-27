'Mad Men' Season Finale Draws 1.75 Mil. Viewers
The second season finale of AMC's Mad Men posted a significantly higher numbers than the series' first season finale and was up 20% over the season two average.
1.75 million viewers watched Sunday night's season finale, according to fast national data from Nielsen. The episode posted a 1.4 household rating. The cumulative audience for the three airings of the episode Sunday night (at 9 and 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.) was 2.9 million viewers.
AMC has renewed the Emmy winning show for a third season. Studio Lionsgate is currently in negotiations with series creator and executive producer Matthew Weiner.
