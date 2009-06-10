‘Mad Men' Returns August 16

The third season of Mad Men will premiere August 16 on AMC, the network says. The first episode of the new season will feature limited commercial interruptions.

In an effort to drive publicity for the Emmy Award-winning drama about advertising executives in the 1960s, AMC will run a Mad Men marathon Sunday, August 9, featuring all the episodes from season two.

The network is also making season one available for free on-demand beginning immediately, with season two available starting July 20.

The pilot for the series, entitled Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, is available for viewing on AMCtv.com