'Mad Men' Ratings Up
The premiere of the
fourth season of AMC's Mad Men drew 2.9 million viewers and 2.3 million households, both records for the acclaimed
drama.
The household rating
number was up 10% versus the season three premiere a year ago. In total
viewers, Mad Men was up 5% from the
premiere a year ago.
The 2.3 million
households represent a 61% increase from the average of season three for the
series, which despite winning the Emmy for best drama two years running, has
been seen as a niche show compared to other original programming on cable.
