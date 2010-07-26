'Mad Men' Ratings Up

The premiere of the

fourth season of AMC's Mad Men drew 2.9 million viewers and 2.3 million households, both records for the acclaimed

drama.

The household rating

number was up 10% versus the season three premiere a year ago. In total

viewers, Mad Men was up 5% from the

premiere a year ago.

The 2.3 million

households represent a 61% increase from the average of season three for the

series, which despite winning the Emmy for best drama two years running, has

been seen as a niche show compared to other original programming on cable.