The 'Mad Men' Lesson:Buzz Lights Up a Network

Along with being TV’s definitive

sleek and determined advertising

guy, add this to the

portfolio of Mad Men’s Don

Draper: He’d make one hell

of a cable programmer. Take

this bit of advice he passed along in a season two episode: “Success comes

from standing out, not fitting in.”

That philosophy has worked well the past

few years, as advertising-supported cable has

been rich with shows that both stand out and

earn Emmy gold, from FX’s The Shield to AMC’s

Mad Men and Breaking Bad.

In the short run, networks are losing money

by paying a steep price for production and

promotion, dollars that aren’t being recouped

even by the higher advertising revenues commanded

by original programming. But over the

long run, such series create a brand aura for a

network—as they did for HBO—that can lead

to big-picture gains. In addition to generating

higher ad rates, spending on original programming

is one way cable networks can create value

for their cable, satellite and telco distributors at

a time when subscriber fees are coming under

pressure because of the retransmission cash being

paid to broadcasters.

For all of those reasons, more cable networks

are investing more money in originals. Earlier

this month, TV Land, a channel built on reruns,

renewed its original comedy Hot in Cleveland.

The series, starring the indomitable Betty

White, improved the ratings in its time slot by

about 500%.

And that kind of caché goes a long way

toward explaining the equation. Networks,

slightly tweaking Draper’s dictum, are doing

their best to stand out and not sit still, especially

when it comes to creating and keeping

the kind of buzz that ingratiates programmers

with advertisers and distributors. There may

have been a time—even recently—when cable

networks hesitated to throw cash at a new

show that might not quickly earn it back. That

time, however, isn’t now.

“When a network like AMC or FX or Turner

and USA invests in programming, it generates

increased audiences, and that’s going to be a

natural place where advertisers are going to look

to put some of their money,” says Todd Gordon,

senior VP and director of national broadcast at

media agency Initiative.

Original programming offers other benefits.

It has more engaged

and

loyal viewers

than reruns.

And because

the network

is involved in

production,

there are better

sponsorship

opportunities.

“There are

more opportunities

for brand

integration, or

for custom content

or Web extensions,”

Gordon

says. “Originally

produced programming

opens

up a lot more advertising

and marketing

opportunities

than stuff that’s

off the shelf.”

According to the

Cabletelevision Advertising

Bureau (CAB), national cable ad revenues have been

rising, hitting $18.7 billion last year when

growth was limited to 1.8% by the recession.

Meanwhile, networks spent $21.5 billion on

programming in 2009. With no signs that the

wave of originals is over, the CAB expects that

number to increase to a whopping $28.2 billion

in 2012.

Still smoking-hot

Mad Men, which returns for season four on

July 25, is the new exemplar of original cable

programming. It has won back-to-back Emmy

Awards as Best Drama and earned the most

nominations of any drama this year. That’s

helped put AMC, which was a sleepy channel

running old movies, on the map with ad buyers

and cable operators.

For all its acclaim, however, Mad Men drew an

average of 1.8 million viewers last year, far fewer

than more popular cable fare such as TNT’s The

Closer and Burn Notice on USA Network.

Commercials on first-run episodes of Mad

Men cost about $20,000-$25,000 per 30 seconds,

according to one buyer. (AMC gets

$10,000-$15,000 for Mad Men rerun ads.) That

compares with the $5,000 spots in AMC’s primetime

movies. Still, even at those rates, it seems

highly unlikely that commercials cover the cost

of producing the show, which, in an interview last year, creator Matthew

Wiener put at $2.3 million

per episode.

“They are spending some big

bucks over there,” says Derek

Baine, analyst at SNL Kagan.

That said, the network has benefited from the buzz bump the

show provides. Kagan estimates

that since Mad Men had its debut

in 2007, AMC’s ad revenues have risen

23% to $204.6 million.

According to Nielsen, revenue from Mad Men

accounts for only 1.5% of AMC’s ad dollars, but

ad buyers say that to advertise on Mad Men and

other originals, the network encourages sponsors

to buy other programming, pushing up

prices for its movies as well.

But expenses, including marketing, grew

at 18%, and

while the network’s cash flow has risen, hitting

$268 million in 2009, its cash flow margin has

dropped every year since 2007. It remains extremely

high, however, at 57%, according to

Kagan.

AMC President Charlie Collier, while declining

to discuss financial details, insists that the

network’s strategy of creating premium programming

has been validated

not only by awards won, but

also by an increase in the

value of the channel. “What

you’re doing is serving your

constituents, the viewer,

the advertiser, the affiliate,”

Collier says. “You can see

how our perception has

changed in those marketplaces

favorably over the

last three or four years.”

“If movies are getting a

decent rating, it’s not going

to get the same kind

of attention from our

clients, the advertisers,

as original shows,” adds

Initiative’s Gordon. “I

think [AMC has] done

a great job with that

network, and hopefully

they’ll be doing

more of the same.”

Collier says AMC

puts only 10 minutes’

worth of commercials

in Mad Men

episodes, and they

always sell out. “The

challenge is making

sure that we’re good

to all the partners

that are interested,” he says. “It’s one of the most uncluttered

hours of television.

We’re creating an environment

that’s premium television on

basic cable. We really do it

that seriously.” Collier adds

that AMC is launching its biggest

marketing campaign ever

to boost season four.

While AMC picks up about

65%-75% of the cost of making

Mad Men, Lionsgate covers

up the rest. Lionsgate Television

President Kevin Beggs

thinks producing original programming

for cable is worth the risk, especially

compared to making shows for broadcast.

“There’s a better shot of getting shows on, and

when they get on, those shows stay on and get

more expansive support,” Beggs says. “As a studio

supplier, you’re the beneficiary of that kind

of tender loving care.”

Nevertheless, Mad Men is running at a deficit

for Lionsgate, and will continue to do so until it

has a few more seasons under its belt, making

it able to earn syndication revenue, according

to Beggs. “This is a boutique series with a large,

loud reach that is far bigger than its actual viewer

base on television,” he says.

Shows like Mad

Men and Breaking Bad aren’t profitable from

ad revenue alone, says Baine of SNL Kagan,

“but if they are critically acclaimed, this helps

at renewal time with operators, so you could

make it up from increased license fees.”

But license fees may be under pressure because

operators’ programming costs, already

their biggest expense, will be rising thanks to

new retransmission agreements with broadcasters

that call for per-sub cash payments. That

means operators may consider off-net shows to

be programming they’ve already paid for. As a

result, to prove their value, networks may plow

even more dollars into producing originals.

In another part of the model, Beggs expects Mad Men to generate higher DVD sales and

other ancillary revenues than most series. “It’s

a real collector’s and television lover’s kind of

thing,” he points out. “These things are No. 1

on Amazon weeks in advance of the street date

and all over iTunes in huge ways; sales are very

consistent week after week year-round, not just

around the show premiere.”

For those revenues to push the show into

the black someday, Lionsgate has to be vigilant

about costs. “It is a long road,” Beggs says, “and

the only way to make that more palatable is to

try to be as efficient on the production side up

front so that the spread between

now and profitability is as short as

possible.”

Beggs says he doesn’t know

AMC’s economics to figure out if

the network is making money off

the series: “But even as an armchair

quarterback, I can deduce

that Mad Men has been a big benefit to the AMC brand.”

It’s hard to see how AMC makes

money on originals like Mad Men

when FX, one of the first cable

networks to build a brand with

edgy, award-winning original programming,

can’t. “We don’t even come close to break-even,”

says John Landgraf, president of FX Networks.

Despite the red ink, FX is in the originalprogramming

game because it helps other

facets of the channel’s business. “I’m not sure

what FX’s identity would be if it didn’t have

any original programming,” Landgraf says. “I

don’t think it would be a brand that both advertisers

and viewers would know very much

about. So, even though we could make more

money theoretically if we didn’t make original

programming, we would have a weaker

channel from a branding, ratings and ad sales

standpoint, and a far weaker channel from an

affiliate sales standpoint.”

FX plans to air 11 original

series with 141 episodes

in News Corp.’s fi scal 2011.

Landgraf thinks that’s just

about the optimum amount.

(Even with that many shows,

original programming represents

just 8%-9% of FX’s

primetime ratings and less

than 20% of its primetime

revenue, he says.) Part of his

job now is to manage the

cost of that programming by

keeping a balance between

expensive hour-long dramas

and cheaper half-hour comedies.

The network has also been taking ownership

positions in its series to benefit from new

revenue streams. Comedies It’s Always Sunny in

Philadelphia, Louie, The League and Archer are

produced and owned through FX Productions.

So are this year’s comedy pilots. FX also owns

half of the dramas Justified, Terriers and Lights

Out. That gives the network DVD revenues and

foreign revenues from the shows.

With Sunny, Landgraf says the network

is getting a “substantial amount of revenue”

from syndication. “We’re not a behemoth in

terms of revenue like the Turner networks

or USA, but we’re a very substantial business

from a revenue standpoint, and that allows

us to make a good profit and still make

quite a substantial investment in original

programming.

Playing catch-up

“I think it’s going to be a lot harder for channels

that are behind that curve to catch up now,” he

adds. They might be able to get to four or fi ve

or six [shows], but it’s an expensive proposition.

There’s no question about it.”

When deciding to invest in original programming,

a network ought to first determine what

its goals are, according to Dave Kenin, former

head of programming for Hallmark Channel.

“If you are profitable but one of the things that

you are missing is higher CPMs [ad rates] because

you’re perceived as older or non-original,

it’s worth taking the risk to move to that next

plateau,” Kenin says.

It’s a sound bit of advice—at least for the

present. AMC is already on that next plateau.

And as it looks down from its perch through all

the Mad Men smoke, it likes the view.



