'Mad Men,' 'John Adams' Garner Actors At SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild awards had a familiar ring to them, something that no doubt pleased certain actors and executives at AMC, HBO and NBC.

The cast of Mad Men, the retro advertising series that became the first basic-cable series to win the Emmy for outstanding drama series and also grabbed the Golden Globe as the best drama, scored an SAG actor for ensemble in a drama series.

Meanwhile,.the premium network continued to reap the accolades for its miniseries John Adams.

Paul Giamatti added a SAG actor statue to his Emmy and Globe for his portrayal of our second president. Linda Linney, his co-star and on-screen wife in the miniseries, also pulled a hat trick as Abigail Adams, garnering a SAG award, alongside earlier Emmy and Globe wins.

Click here to read the full story at www.multichannel.com

Below is the list of SAG winners in television categories.

Actor in a television movie or miniseries

Paul Giamatti - "John Adams"

Actress in a television movie or miniseries

Laura Linney - "John Adams"

Actor in a drama series

Hugh Laurie - "House"

Actress in a drama series

Sally Field - "Brothers & Sisters"

Actor in a comedy series

Alec Baldwin - "30 Rock"

Actress in a comedy series

Tina Fey - "30 Rock"

Ensemble in a drama series

"Mad Men"

Ensemble in a comedy series

"30 Rock"