'Mad Men,' 'John Adams' Garner Actors At SAG Awards
The Screen Actors Guild awards had a familiar ring to them, something that no doubt pleased certain actors and executives at AMC, HBO and NBC.
The cast of Mad Men, the retro advertising series that became the first basic-cable series to win the Emmy for outstanding drama series and also grabbed the Golden Globe as the best drama, scored an SAG actor for ensemble in a drama series.
Meanwhile,.the premium network continued to reap the accolades for its miniseries John Adams.
Paul Giamatti added a SAG actor statue to his Emmy and Globe for his portrayal of our second president. Linda Linney, his co-star and on-screen wife in the miniseries, also pulled a hat trick as Abigail Adams, garnering a SAG award, alongside earlier Emmy and Globe wins.
Below is the list of SAG winners in television categories.
Actor in a television movie or miniseries
Paul Giamatti - "John Adams"
Actress in a television movie or miniseries
Laura Linney - "John Adams"
Actor in a drama series
Hugh Laurie - "House"
Actress in a drama series
Sally Field - "Brothers & Sisters"
Actor in a comedy series
Alec Baldwin - "30 Rock"
Actress in a comedy series
Tina Fey - "30 Rock"
Ensemble in a drama series
"Mad Men"
Ensemble in a comedy series
"30 Rock"
