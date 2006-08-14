Mad Men Hit AMC

AMC has greenlighted a new series Mad Men, the network's first original drama series. The show, about New York advertising execs in the 1960s, will be produced by Lionsgate. Thirteen hour-long episodes are set to debut in June 2007. The ensemble cast includes Jon Hamm (We Were Soldiers), Elisabeth Moss (West Wing), Vincent Kartheiser (Angel), January Jones (American Wedding) and Christina Hendricks (Kevin Hill).

AMC, one of Cablevision's Rainbow Media networks, has seen big ratings growth this summer by branching into original movies for the first time with Broken Trail. The film averaged nearly 10 million viewers for its second of two parts on June 26, breaking the network's records and ranking as the second-most viewed cable program of the month.