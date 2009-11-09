‘Mad Men' Finale Posts Year-to-Year Increases

The third season of Mad Men came to a close with strong demo ratings for AMC Sunday night and some significant year-to-year increases as well. The show delivered 1.1 million viewers in the 18-49 demo, up 58% from last season's finale. Overall, 2.3 million tuned in, up 33% from last year's tally of 1.7 million, though down from its season premiere, which attracted 2.8 million viewers.

The show delivered a 1.8 household rating, a 29% jump from last year (1.4). It also increased in viewers among adults 25-54 with 1.2 million tuning in, compared to last year's 796,000, an increase of 56%.